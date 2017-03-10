Winter Weather Advisory: For northern Connecticut from 1am until 12pm Friday. Read More

Man Pleads Guilty To Heroin Distribution In Deadly Overdose

March 10, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: Aurelle Huckabee, heroin

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Waterbury man faces up to two decades in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to distributing heroin related to an overdose death.

The Hartford Courant reports 22-year-old Aurelle Huckabee pleaded guilty in Hartford on Thursday.

Huckabee was arrested in January following an investigation into the fatal overdose of a 31-year-old man in Naugatuck last summer.

Investigators discovered two bags of heroin or fentanyl at the scene and determined the man died of a fentanyl overdose.

Authorities say hundreds of text messages between the men revealed that Huckabee regularly gave the victim heroin in the weeks leading up to his death.

Huckabee’s sentencing is scheduled for June 1.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Latest School Closings and Delays
At The Box Office

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia