Man Arrested For Swiping Seafood

March 10, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Manchester, stolen seafood

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) – Manchester police have arrested a man they say tried to steal almost $200 worth of seafood from a supermarket and threatened to use a needle to stab a manager who tried to stop him.

Police tell the Journal-Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2maWe6I ) that 46-year-old Gene Hilton, of East Hartford, tried to walk out of a Save-A-Lot store this week with11 bags of cooked shrimp and seven bags of snow crab legs worth $171.

An assistant manager told police he tried to stop Hilton from leaving, and Hilton threatened to stab him with a needle if he didn’t let him go.

Hilton was charged with several offenses, including robbery, larceny and breach of peace.

He was held on $40,250 bond pending a March 28 court appearance and could not be reached for comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

