Knox, Watson Returning To Travelers

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Last year’s champion and a former two-time winner are planning to return to the TPC River Highlands this summer for the Travelers Championship.
Defending champion Russell Knox and Bubba Watson have committed to playing this year’s event, which takes place from June 19-25.
Last year’s win in Cromwell was the second on the PGA tour for Scottish-born Knox. He sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the final green to win by a single stroke.
Knox is currently ranked 21st in the Official World Golf Rankings.
As for Watson, he first won in Cromwell in a playoff in 2010 and captured the championship again in 2015.
Of his ten starts at the TPC, Watson has three top-6 finishes. He is currently ranked No. 16 in the world.