State Jobs Report: Employment Flat For 2016, Up In January

(CBS Connecticut) — A new employment report from the state Labor Department shows that the number of jobs in Connecticut was flat last year.
The number of jobs jumped by 5,700 in January of this year.
The unemployment rate increased slightly last month, to 4.5 percent.
During 2016, Connecticut added jobs in the first quarter, lost jobs in the second quarter, then moved slightly up and down for the rest of the year.
The number of government jobs in Connecticut declined by more than 4,000 last year, as the governor ordered layoffs, and state funding to other government agencies was cut.
The number of private sector jobs grew by almost 10,000 in 2016.