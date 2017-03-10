Connecticut’s U.S.Attorney Resigns

March 10, 2017 6:54 PM
Filed Under: Deirdre Daly, U.S. Attorney

(NEW HAVEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  – Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly  has announced her resignation effective immediately.The announcement comes after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions  asked for the resignations of  46  U.S. Attorneys   appointed  during previous presidential administrations.Daly was appointed by President Obama.

In a statement Daly said,”It has been a great honor and privilege  to serve as Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney.In fact, it has been a  gift of a lifetime.I am extremely proud of the tremendous accomplishments  of the men and women of this office  during my tenure. I applaud their tireless work holding out most  violent offenders  accountable,protecting  children and our environment, standing up for  our most vulnerable victims , and not hesitating  to stand up to the powerful”.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Gustafson will serve as  Acting U.S. Attorney.

