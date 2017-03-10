Connecticut’s U.S.Attorney Resigns

(NEW HAVEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly has announced her resignation effective immediately.The announcement comes after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 U.S. Attorneys appointed during previous presidential administrations.Daly was appointed by President Obama.
In a statement Daly said,”It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as Connecticut’s U.S. Attorney.In fact, it has been a gift of a lifetime.I am extremely proud of the tremendous accomplishments of the men and women of this office during my tenure. I applaud their tireless work holding out most violent offenders accountable,protecting children and our environment, standing up for our most vulnerable victims , and not hesitating to stand up to the powerful”.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Gustafson will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney.