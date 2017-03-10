Bloomfield Man Charged With Speeding And Drugs

(East Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say a man they nabbed for speeding along Interstate 84 in East Hartford early this morning is also facing drug charges.

Just after 12:30, a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Tremaine Knight of Bloomfield was stopped after police say he was driving 83 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.

It was during the road side interview that officers say they spotted narcotics in the center console of Knight’s vehicle.

Further investigation turned up over an ounce of powder cocaine, along with crack cocaine and marijuana.

After being taken into custody, troopers say Knight failed a sobriety test.

He’s now facing charges of operating under the influence, reckless driving, interfering with police, and various narcotics possession charges.

Knight posted $25,000 bond and is due in court March 21.