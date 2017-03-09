Woman Injured In Cruiser Crash Settles With City For $880K

March 9, 2017 8:48 AM
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The city of New London has agreed to pay $880,000 to a woman who suffered permanent spinal injuries when her car was struck from behind by a police vehicle driven by a city officer.

An attorney for Lisa Cantler tells The Day that the settlement was reached earlier this month just before the case went to trial.

Cantler’s attorney says his client was stopped at a flashing red light waiting to make a left turn when she was slammed from behind by Patrolman Eric Hulland’s cruiser in March 2014.

The attorney says Cantler twice underwent vertebrae fusion surgery and missed months of work.

The officer said Cantler stopped suddenly and he did not have time to react.

A city attorney did not return a call for comment.

