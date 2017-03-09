Woman Charged With Leaving Kids Home Alone

March 9, 2017 2:11 PM
Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Middletown woman faces four counts of risk of injury to a minor for allegedly leaving four children home alone Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Jennifer Gambo, 40, left the children– ages 1, 1, 4, and 4— alone at her home on Maplewood Terrace for approximately 90 minutes.

Authorities were alerted by a social services worker who had an appointment with the children’s parents, said police. The worker knocked on the door several times, until one of the children answered, said authorities.

Police say Gambo returned home a short time after police were dispatched.

Gambo was due to be arraigned Thursday in Middletown Superior Court.

