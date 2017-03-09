Winter Weather Advisory: For northern Connecticut from 1am until 12pm Friday. Read More

Windy, Dry Weather Hastens Spread Of Three Brush Fires

March 9, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Bridgewater, brush fire, Middlebury, Middlefield

(CBS Connecticut) — Brush fires were reported in at least three Connecticut towns today.

Fires in Bridgewater, Middlefield, and Middlebury were all brought under control without any injuries or property damage.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Forestry Director Chris Martin says wind gusts allowed small sparks to spread quickly.

“The windy conditions, coupled with very low relative humidity increased the fires spread,” Martin said. “Gusty situations can carry leaves and debris up and over a fire break into a new area, so it is demanding of our resources to put it out quickly before it gets too far ahead of us.”

Brush fires usually become more common later in the spring, when a lack of leaf cover on trees allows the sun to dry out the forest floor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Make Your Picks
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia