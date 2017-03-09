Windy, Dry Weather Hastens Spread Of Three Brush Fires

(CBS Connecticut) — Brush fires were reported in at least three Connecticut towns today.
Fires in Bridgewater, Middlefield, and Middlebury were all brought under control without any injuries or property damage.
Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Forestry Director Chris Martin says wind gusts allowed small sparks to spread quickly.
“The windy conditions, coupled with very low relative humidity increased the fires spread,” Martin said. “Gusty situations can carry leaves and debris up and over a fire break into a new area, so it is demanding of our resources to put it out quickly before it gets too far ahead of us.”
Brush fires usually become more common later in the spring, when a lack of leaf cover on trees allows the sun to dry out the forest floor.