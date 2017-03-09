Traffic Stop Results In Narcotics Arrest

(PUTNAM,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A traffic stop on Interstate 395 in Putnam Thursday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a passenger in the car on narcotics charges.While interviewing the two occupants of the vehicle State troopers became suspicious .A narcotic detecting canine was brought to the scene and alerted Troopers to the odor of narcotics coming from the car and a front seat passenger.
33 year old Jairo Castillo of Killingly admitted to Troopers that he had heroin and crack cocaine.Castillo surrendered a plastic bag containing crack and heroin pre-packaged for sale.
Castillo was arrested without incident and has been charged with Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell. He was released on $50,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court March 22.