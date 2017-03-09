Winter Weather Advisory: For northern Connecticut from 1am until 12pm Friday. Read More

Traffic Stop Results In Narcotics Arrest

March 9, 2017 8:32 PM
Filed Under: narcotics, Putnam, traffic stop

(PUTNAM,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  A traffic stop on Interstate 395 in Putnam  Thursday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a passenger in the car on narcotics charges.While interviewing the two occupants of the vehicle   State troopers  became suspicious .A narcotic detecting  canine  was brought to the scene and  alerted  Troopers to the odor of  narcotics coming from the car and a  front seat passenger.

33 year old Jairo Castillo of Killingly  admitted to Troopers that he had  heroin and  crack cocaine.Castillo   surrendered a plastic bag containing crack and heroin pre-packaged for sale.

Castillo was arrested without incident and has been charged with Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell. He was released on $50,000 cash/surety bond  and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court March  22.

