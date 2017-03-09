This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 9, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Schaghticoke Tribal Nation Chief Richard Velky joins Ray to discuss casino expansion in the state.

7:20- Uri Clinton, Senior Vice President and Legal Counsel for MGM Resorts International explains the day of the legislative hearing on two casino bills… one of which would establish an open, competitive process to determine where a commercial casino would bring the most jobs and revenue for the state.

7:50- Jackie Voelker is a NASM CPT, ASCM Cancer Exercise Specialist and cancer survivor. She is the Team Leader for Livestrong at the YMCA and has over 25 years of health and exercise experience, specializing over the past 5 years in cancer exercise programming.

8:20- Jordan Goodman, America’s Money Answers Man, thinks the national debt ceiling will be raised to an astounding $20 trillion at the last minute. There’s been speculation that everything will grind to a halt and a total fiscal bloodbath will ensue. Jordan has interesting thoughts on what will really happen when the debt doomsday rolls around.

8:50- Prof William Jacobson, creator and writer for legalinsurrection.com claims the “anti-free speech” Social Justice Warriors on college campuses are not a new thing, and their original target was not far-right conservatives like Milo Yiannopoulos. Read Jacobson’s take on the history of campus shout downs here, and get more insight as he speaks with Ray.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.