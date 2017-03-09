Suffield Police Warn About Concentrated Pot

March 9, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: marijuana, pot, Suffield

SUFFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Suffield police have issued a warning about concentrated marijuana, which they say is a growth industry in the region.

Police say the drug delivers a longer-lasting and more potent high, and may be difficult to identify because it lacks some of the common signs of marijuana. The primary ingredient is THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

The more potent pot comes in a number of forms including liquid, solid, or a semi-solid wax– also know as a “dab,” which is what police in Suffield have found recently.

In Suffield, police in recent weeks have made five arrests or juvenile referrals related to the drug.

