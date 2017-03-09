South Windsor Police Seeking Man Selling Advertising For Company That Does Not Exist

March 9, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Advertising, South Windsor, Sun Media Marketing

(CBS Connecticut) — South Windsor Police are looking for a man who has asked local businesses to buy advertising in a magazine that does not seem to exist.

Police say a man who gave his name as Frank Cusano of Waterbury told business owners in South Windsor and other towns that he was selling advertising in a magazine called The Windsors, for a company called Sun Media Marketing.

Police say the company does not seem to exist, and the publication appears to be fictitious.

Police ask that anyone who has had contact with Cusano or the bogus company to contact South Windsor Police at matthew.mainieri@southwindsor.org or (860) 644-2551.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia