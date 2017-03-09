South Windsor Police Seeking Man Selling Advertising For Company That Does Not Exist

(CBS Connecticut) — South Windsor Police are looking for a man who has asked local businesses to buy advertising in a magazine that does not seem to exist.
Police say a man who gave his name as Frank Cusano of Waterbury told business owners in South Windsor and other towns that he was selling advertising in a magazine called The Windsors, for a company called Sun Media Marketing.
Police say the company does not seem to exist, and the publication appears to be fictitious.
Police ask that anyone who has had contact with Cusano or the bogus company to contact South Windsor Police at matthew.mainieri@southwindsor.org or (860) 644-2551.