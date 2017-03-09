Winter Weather Advisory: For northern Connecticut from 1am until 12pm Friday. Read More

Man In Fatal Hit And Run

March 9, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: fatal hit and run, Shelton

(Shelton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Shelton police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash from last year.

Fifty-four-year-old Teresa Glossy was struck and killed last May 11 at the Howe Avenue-Hill Street intersection.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

Now, 25-year-old William Donofrio of Shelton is charged in Glossy’s death.

Investigators say after Donofrio fled the scene, he cleaned and hid the Ford Taurus he was driving that night.

He was arrested today on charges of evading responsibility, tampering, and failure to exercise due car to avoid colliding with a pedestrian.

Donofrio posted a $15,000 bond and is due in court March 17.

