Highway Crash Leaves One Dead

March 9, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Fairfield, fatal crash, Interstate 95

(Fairfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One person died in an early morning crash at an Interstate 95 southbound rest stop in Fairfield.

A little after 1 o’clock, State Police say a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Lucky Keophannga of Bridgeport struck the rear of a tractor trailer parked in a “no parking zone”.

Troopers say the rig was straddling the travel portion of the road and the fire lane.

Keophannga was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rig was owned by Walgreen Oshkosh out of Deerfield, Illinois.

The truck driver, 47-year-old Gabriel Thompson of Philadelphia was not injured.

No charges have been filed but State Police are still investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia