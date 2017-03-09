Highway Crash Leaves One Dead

(Fairfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One person died in an early morning crash at an Interstate 95 southbound rest stop in Fairfield.

A little after 1 o’clock, State Police say a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Lucky Keophannga of Bridgeport struck the rear of a tractor trailer parked in a “no parking zone”.

Troopers say the rig was straddling the travel portion of the road and the fire lane.

Keophannga was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rig was owned by Walgreen Oshkosh out of Deerfield, Illinois.

The truck driver, 47-year-old Gabriel Thompson of Philadelphia was not injured.

No charges have been filed but State Police are still investigating.