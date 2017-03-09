Fatal Shooting Victim Identified

March 9, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, hartford

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police have released the name of a man shot to death in the city Wednesday night.

Police say Stephen Payne was 26 and lived in an apartment on Alan Green Way.

Just after 9 o’clock officers were dispatched after a Shot Spotter was acitivated and several 911 calles were received.

They found Payne near his home on Alan Green Way suffering from multiple gunsoht wounds to the torso.

So far there’ve been no arrests.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division is heading the investigation.

