Connecticut Resident Dead From Listeria Outbreak

(CBS Connecticut) – Two people are dead among six confirmed cases of Listeria in a multi-state outbreak likely linked to Ouleout cheese from Vulto Creamery of Walton, New York, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health. Among the dead is a Connecticut resident, according to health officials.
Patients from Connecticut, New York, Vermont and Florida were sickened in the outbreak. They range in age from 0 to 89.
Vulto Creamery began contacting their customers to return any purchased Ouleout cheese on March 3, 2017 after being informed of a positive Ouleout cheese sample and subsequently issued a formal recall including their Miranda, Heinennelli, Willowemoc cheeses as well, said DPH.
Officials say the Whole Foods grocery store in Fairfield received cheese from Vulto for retail sales and has initiated its own recall. Specialty cheese shops in Connecticut who carry Vulto Creamery cheeses may have received recalled product and should check their inventory, said DPH.
Listeriosis is a rare but serious illness usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes.