Connecticut Coastal Program Under Federal Budget Cut Threat

March 9, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Avery Point, connecticut sea grant, Groton, Trump, uconn

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A program that focuses on Connecticut’s coastal and marine environments is facing possible elimination under President Donald Trump’s proposed budget.

The fiscal year 2018 plan calls for cutting the $73 million budget for 33 Sea Grant programs across the country, Puerto Rico and Guam. The Day of New London reports Connecticut Sea Grant, based at the University of Connecticut’s Avery Point campus in Groton, is on that list.

With a staff of 13 marine science experts, Connecticut Sea Grant helps coastal communities become more resilient to rising tides, works with commercial and recreational shell fishermen, and addresses other marine-related issues. The organization receives $1 million in federal funds, in addition to $500,000 in state funding and $2.5 million in grants.

Connecticut’s congressional delegation is vowing to fight the cut.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

