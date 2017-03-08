Woman Charged In Fatal DUI

(East Haddam, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal DUI crash from last year.

Forty-nine-year-old Cheryl Sienna is charged in a May 15, 2016 crash involving a motorcyclist who was killed.

Troopers say Sienna’s Honda Pilot was traveling southwest on Route 149 near Rae Palmer Road at around 7 o’clock that evening when, while attempting a left turn into a 7-Eleven parking lot, she hit the motorcycle driven by 23-year-old David Sequist. He later died at Hartford Hospital.

Investigating troopers say they detected an order of alcohol on Sienna’s breath and said her eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

Troopers say Sienna admitted to them she’d had a beer prior to the crash.

Sienna is charged with manslaugher with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence, and failure to grant the right of way.

She’s free on $25,000 bond and is due in court in Middletown March 28.