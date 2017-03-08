Tribes Unveil Artist’s Rendering Of Proposed Casino

March 8, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: casino, East Windsor

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes have unveiled an artist’s rendering of their proposed casino in East Windsor.

A picture of the gleaming 200,000-square-foot structure was released Wednesday. It bears the names of the tribes’ two southeastern Connecticut casinos: Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes say their new gaming and entertainment facility will include 2,000 slot machines and 50 to 150 table games.

The tribes recently signed an agreement with East Windsor to build the jointly owned and operated casino at an old movie theater visible from Interstate 91. The tribes hope to compete with a new MGM Resorts International casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts. The tribes still need approval from the General Assembly.

MGM says the border casino isn’t in Connecticut’s best interest.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia