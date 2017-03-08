Tribes Unveil Artist’s Rendering Of Proposed Border Casino

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes have unveiled an artist’s rendering of their proposed casino in East Windsor.

A picture of the gleaming 200,000 square-foot structure, released Wednesday, bears the names of the tribes’ two southeastern Connecticut casinos: Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes say their new gaming and entertainment facility will include 2,000 slot machines and 50-to150 table games.

The tribes recently signed an agreement with East Windsor to build the jointly owned and operated casino at an old movie theater that can be seen from Interstate 91. The tribes, which still need approval from the General Assembly, hope to compete with a new MGM Resorts International casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts.

MGM says the border casino is not in Connecticut’s best interest.