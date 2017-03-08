Second Arrest In Waterbury Homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Waterbury police have arrested a second man in connection with the robbery and killing of a 20-year-old man discovered in the side yard of an abandoned home in January.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2mzwW5v ) that 23-year-old Tysean Snow was charged Tuesday with felony murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery in connection with the killing of Savion Bostic-Aponte.

Bostic-Aponte was found Jan. 29 after a neighbor reported seeing a man underneath a tree on the rundown property. Residents reported hearing gunshots the night before the discovery.

Witnesses helped lead police to 38-year-old Tijuan “Fly” Gibson, who was charged with felony murder last month.

Snow was ordered held on $1 million following his arraignment Tuesday.

It could not immediately be determined if Snow has a lawyer.

