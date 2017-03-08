Commissioner Joette Katz of the Department of Children and Families, talks about some of the recent stories about the DCF’s work with families. There are some misunderstandings about “safety plans”– which are used across the country by child protection agencies to identify specific actions for families to keep their children safely at home.
RAY DUNAWAY: Misunderstandings About ‘Safety Plans’March 8, 2017 11:07 AM
Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz appears with other DCF staff before the Appropriations Committee. Photo by WTIC's Matt Dwyer