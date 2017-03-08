Man Charged In Child Assault

(West Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Haven police have charged a man in connection with an alleged assault on a three-year-old child.
Under arrest is 22-year-old Esteban Nieves of New Haven.
Police say they received a call to a home on Highland Street on February 25, after which paramedics transported the child to the emergency room of a local hospital with serious injuries.
Trauma physicians determined the injuries were consistent with an assault.
Police are charging Nieves with two counts of assault, risk of injury to a minor, and probation violation. He’s being held on bond.
Police did not indicate, what, if any, relationship there is between Nieves and the child.