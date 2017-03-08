Law Enforcement Rounds Up Drug Suspects

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In a joint operation, the U.S. Attorney’s office, FBI and Hartford Police have rounded up 16 people with alleged gang ties related to the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine in the capital city.
The indictments stem from “Operation Stamp Out”.
Those charged are said to be members of the Orange Street Killas, a group that operates in in the area of Orange, Arbor, and Cherry Streets in Hartford.
The probe was the result of numerous investigations of criminal activity, including shots fired in the area and at least one murder.
Court ordered wiretaps, controlled drug purchases and video surveillance helped authorities bust up the gang.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deirdre Daly said drug trafficking continues to plague inner cities and it’s a small number of offenders they’re targeting.
The suspects are all facing a litany of drug related offenses.