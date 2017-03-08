Larson Decries GOP Health Care Bill

March 8, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: Congressman John Larson, Health Care

(Washington, DC/CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut’s first district congressman says he has grave concerns about the process of repealing so-called “Obamacare”.

Ahead of efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, East Hartford Democrat John Larson says he fears many Republicans are more interested in keeping a campaign promise rather than actually fixing the law.

He spoke to reporters this morning prior to a meeting of the House Ways and Means Committee, of which he is a member.

Larson says leaders from both sides of the political spectrum need to work together, if only because of the complexity of the bill.

He says of particular concern are proposed cuts to the Medicare tax.  Some fear if that happens, the program could become insolvent in less than ten years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia