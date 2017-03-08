Larson Decries GOP Health Care Bill

(Washington, DC/CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut’s first district congressman says he has grave concerns about the process of repealing so-called “Obamacare”.

Ahead of efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, East Hartford Democrat John Larson says he fears many Republicans are more interested in keeping a campaign promise rather than actually fixing the law.

He spoke to reporters this morning prior to a meeting of the House Ways and Means Committee, of which he is a member.

Larson says leaders from both sides of the political spectrum need to work together, if only because of the complexity of the bill.

He says of particular concern are proposed cuts to the Medicare tax. Some fear if that happens, the program could become insolvent in less than ten years.