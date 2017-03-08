Debate Halted On Proposal Dealing With Municipal Budgets

March 8, 2017 5:52 PM
Filed Under: debate, local budgets, state senate

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A proposal to give Connecticut municipal leaders more time to pass local budgets has hit a snag.
Senate Democrats on Wednesday abruptly ended debate on the bill after Republicans raised concerns. Democrats accused their counterparts of waging a filibuster to kill the legislation, something the GOP denied.

The two parties hold an equal number of seats in the chamber.

Some city and town leaders asked for extra time given the uncertainty surrounding the state budget and level of aid to cities and towns.

Proponents still hope to pass legislation. House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz  says a delay makes sense considering

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget includes “drastic changes in municipal funding.”

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities has requested the delay. Some local charters require budget deliberations to begin now.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia