Casino Gaming Proposals Face Public Hearing

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The General Assembly’s Public Safety and Security Committee holds a public hearing Thursday on a pair of proposals that would expand casino gaming in Connecticut.
One proposal would allow the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to proceed with plans for a jointly-operated casino in East Windsor. The tribes say it is needed to preserve revenue and jobs in light of a new casino by MGM Resorts International due to open next year in Springfield, Mass.
The other proposal would allow outside groups to compete for a commercial casino in Connecticut– instructing the state to issue a request for proposals.
Governor Dannel Malloy said Thursday that the matter is largely a legislative issue, but that he does not see the latter proposal going very far this legislative session.
The public hearing Thursday begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.