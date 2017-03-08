Casino Gaming Proposals Face Public Hearing

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The General Assembly’s Public Safety and Security Committee holds a public hearing Thursday on a pair of proposals that would expand casino gaming in Connecticut.

One proposal would allow the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to proceed with plans for a jointly-operated casino in East Windsor. The tribes say it is needed to preserve revenue and jobs in light of a new casino by MGM Resorts International due to open next year in Springfield, Mass.

The other proposal would allow outside groups to compete for a commercial casino in Connecticut– instructing the state to issue a request for proposals.

Governor Dannel Malloy said Thursday that the matter is largely a legislative issue, but that he does not see the latter proposal going very far this legislative session.

The public hearing Thursday begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

