Boy Injured In Fall From 3rd-Floor Window

March 8, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: fall, Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy suffered a broken leg in a fall from a third-story window in Hamden.

Police say the boy fell from a window at the Ridge Hill condo complex at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Chief Thomas Wydra says he was told the boy suffered a broken leg and his injuries aren’t life threatening.

The fall remains under investigation but Wydra says it appears to be accidental.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia