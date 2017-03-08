Bomb Threat At West Hartford JCC

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – For the second time in a week, a bomb threat was made to a Jewish community center or school in West Hartford.

Police in town say they responded this morning to the Jewish Community Center on Bloomfield Avenue after a bomb threat was emailed to the center.

The center was cleared prior to police arrival on the scene.

A sweep was conducted and nothing suspicious was located said police.

No arrests have been made and police say the matter has been turned over to the FBI.

Last week, The Hebrew School of New England was the target of a bomb threat.

Police say that threat was connected to several similar threats that were received around the country.