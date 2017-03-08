Bomb Threat At West Hartford JCC

March 8, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: bomb threat, Jewish Community Cener, west hartford

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – For the second time in a week, a bomb threat was made to a Jewish community center or school in West Hartford.

Police in town say they responded this morning to the Jewish Community Center on Bloomfield Avenue after a bomb threat was emailed to the center.

The center was cleared prior to police arrival on the scene.

A sweep was conducted and nothing suspicious was located said police.

No arrests have been made and police say the matter has been turned over to the FBI.

Last week, The Hebrew School of New England was the target of a bomb threat.

Police say that threat was connected to several similar threats that were received around the country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia