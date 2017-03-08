Big Blue Signs WR Brandon Marshall

March 8, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Brandon Marshall, New York Giants, New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – The New York Giants have signed free agent receiver Brandon Marshall to a two-year contact.

The former Jets receiver tweeted a picture of the signed contact on Wednesday with the headline: “Done Deal!!!! (hash)GMEN.”

The signing gives the Giants a talented outside receiver to play opposite Odell Beckham Jr. New York used Victor Cruz on the outside last season but being a slot receiver, he was playing out of position.

The Jets released Marshall less than a week ago, making him eligible to sign with any team before the start of free agency on Thursday.

Marshall, who will turn 33 this month, had 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns last season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia