UConn Examining Travel Restrictions

(Storrs, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In wake of President Trump’s revised executive order regarding travel restrictions to this country, UConn is advising students and faculty from the nations named in the order to not travel outside the United States.

A group of faculty, staff, and students that has been examining the implications of the previous order are studying the new parameters, which go into effect March 16.

UConn is advising international students and scholars, as well as dependents from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen that they run the risk of being denied reentry into the U.S. if they travel outside the country.

The school’s vice president of global affairs, Daniel Weiner, says they will continue to provide “clear information” throughout the process.

The Office of International Student and Scholar Services has updated its web site to answer any questions.

UConn says 87 people with ties to the university are affected by the executive orders, not counting UConn Health. The majority are from Iran and include graduate students and visiting scholars.