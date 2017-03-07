Three More Schools Targeted By Email Phishing Scam

(CBS Connecticut) — The leader of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents says he has heard of three more districts that were targeted by a scam seeking to steal the personal tax information of school employees.
Association director Joe Cirasuolo says in the latest three districts, staff realized it was a scam, and did NOT send the requested information.
“People in either the personnel office or the business office were getting messages that looked like they came from the Superintendent or somebody with some authority asking for copies of all the W-2 forms that had been sent out in January,” Cirasuolo said. “It was bogus.”
Cirasuolo sent out a warning to superintendents after officials in Groton and Glastonbury were tricked into emailing school employees’ W-2 forms to someone impersonating an administrator.