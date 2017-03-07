This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 7, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Sen Richard Blumenthal has pledged to use “every possible tool” to block Rod J. Rosenstein’s nomination until he commits to appointing a special prosecutor to investigate ties between the Trump administration and Russia.

7:20- Chris Powell, talks Hartford’s new “saviors.” The city’s three big insurance companies– Aetna, The Hartford, and Travelers– are being hailed as saviors for their pledge last week to donate $50 million, $10 million per year for five years, to help city government out of its financial disaster.

8:30- Mark Greenstein, Founder and Lead Instructor for Ivy Bound, explains how the SAT is affecting the State (it’s mandatory for public school kids now). Greenstein also discusses how to reduce test anxiety, which affects many teenagers and their parents, and what high schools don’t tell you about college admissions.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.