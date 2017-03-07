Public Hearing For Proposal To Legalize Pot For Recreational Use

March 7, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut, pot, Public Health Committee, recreational marijuana

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — Connecticut lawmakers Tuesday heard public feedback on the first of several bills filed this session that would legalize the sale of recreational marijuana.

The legislation that would require the Department of Consumer Protection to create and administer a program that allows people 21 years and older to legally purchase and cultivate marijuana went before the General Assembly’s Public Health Committee.

The bill also requires the Department of Revenue Services to create and administer a system for taxing the drug.

Republican Rep. Melissa Ziobron of East Haddam is co-sponsoring the bill. The ranking Republican House member on the Appropriations Committee, Ziobron says she wants to “promote a healthy and substantive discussion” of the issue.

Connecticut police chiefs and AAA are among the groups that are opposed to proposal. They raise concerns about the social costs, the potential to increase motor vehicle crashes, and the lack of a reliable roadside test for drugged driving.

Similar legalization bills proposed by mostly Democrats are awaiting action in other committees.

