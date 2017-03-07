Power Problem Evacuates Nursing Home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — A New Haven nursing home has been evacuated because of a power problem, with patients leaving on stretchers and in wheelchairs.

Officials say a sprinkler burst over the main electrical panel at the Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Monday night. Nearly 200 patients had to leave.

Building officials say the facility was evacuated because it would take several hours longer than anticipated to repair the problem.

The New Haven Register reports residents on stretchers were removed first, followed by those in wheelchairs. No injuries were reported.

Mayor Toni Harp says the home will have to be closed for two days. Some residents will stay with family members.

City emergency management officials say some patients will be sent to homes elsewhere, including Meriden, Milford, Wallingford and Hartford.

