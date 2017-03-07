Power Problem Evacuates Nursing Home

March 7, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, evacuation, New Haven, Nursing Home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — A New Haven nursing home has been evacuated because of a power problem, with patients leaving on stretchers and in wheelchairs.

Officials say a sprinkler burst over the main electrical panel at the Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Monday night. Nearly 200 patients had to leave.

Building officials say the facility was evacuated because it would take several hours longer than anticipated to repair the problem.

The New Haven Register reports residents on stretchers were removed first, followed by those in wheelchairs. No injuries were reported.

Mayor Toni Harp says the home will have to be closed for two days. Some residents will stay with family members.

City emergency management officials say some patients will be sent to homes elsewhere, including Meriden, Milford, Wallingford and Hartford.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia