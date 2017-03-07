Pot Legalization Proposal Draws Mixed Reviews

March 7, 2017 5:57 PM
Filed Under: legalization, legislature, marijuana

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Opinions are mixed about whether Connecticut should legalize recreational use of marijuana by adults.

Some state legislators on Tuesday touted the potential benefits of legalization, ranging from better control and regulation of a now-illegal industry to additional tax revenue for the state and communities.

But other lawmakers urged colleagues to go slow and see what happens in neighboring Massachusetts, where a new voter-approved state law legalizing recreational use of the drug will take effect in mid-2018.

Groton Rep. Joe de la Cruz, a Democrat, says the Connecticut General Assembly should “wait it out” and let Massachusetts “go through the growing pains.”

The Public Health Committee held a public hearing Tuesday on the first of several bills filed this session and backed by Democrats and Republicans that would legalize recreational marijuana.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia