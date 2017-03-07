Police: Man Doused Kim Kardashian Books With Red Liquid

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Glastonbury police say a 74-year-old man faces a criminal mischief charge for dousing six Kim Kardashian coffee table books with a red liquid at the local Barnes and Noble store.
Police say six Selfish books were destroyed in the incident on October 13, which was caught on security camera. Police say Carl Puia of Glastonbury also left a lengthy typed note for the store stating his dislike of the television personality and people like her.
Puia is due in Manchester Superior Court on March 22 to answer to a third-degree criminal mischief charge. He is free on $2,500 non-surety bond.