Police: Man Doused Kim Kardashian Books With Red Liquid

March 7, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: Glastonbury, Kim Kardashian

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Glastonbury police say a 74-year-old man faces a criminal mischief charge for dousing six Kim Kardashian coffee table books with a red liquid at the local Barnes and Noble store.

Police say six Selfish books were destroyed in the incident on October 13, which was caught on security camera. Police say Carl Puia of Glastonbury also left a lengthy typed note for the store stating his dislike of the television personality and people like her.

Puia is due in Manchester Superior Court on March 22 to answer to a third-degree criminal mischief charge. He is free on $2,500 non-surety bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia