Man Sentenced On Bank Robberies; Says He Needed Bail Money

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man authorities say robbed two banks to raise money to bail his girlfriend out of jail has been sentenced to almost six years in prison.

The Journal Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2lYwMRZ ) reports that 33-year-old Martin Silvestro, of South Windsor, was also sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to one robbery.

Prosecutors say he got away with $32,000 when he robbed a Middletown bank in March 2015. The robbery was a day after he got away with much less during a robbery in East Hartford. Police say in both robberies he claimed to have a gun.

Police say Silvestro told an informant that he robbed the banks “to get my girl out because I have no one to watch the kids.” The couple has elementary-school age twin sons.

