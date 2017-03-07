Guide To Connecticut’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parades

By Gillian Burdett Nearly 16 percent of Connecticut residents claim Irish Ancestry, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, in March that number appears to climb, as everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. If you are planning on wearing the green and celebrating everything Irish this March, start out with a parade. There are several throughout the state this year.

Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Main Street

Hartford CT, 06103

www.irishamericanparade.com Date: Saturday, March 11, 2017



The parade steps off at 11 a.m. from the State Capitol on Capitol Avenue with Edward Joseph Mullarkey Jr. serving as the Parade Grand Marshal. Representatives from towns in the Greater Hartford Area will march to Main Street, turn north up Asylum and proceed to Ford Street, ending at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Bushnell Park. Road closures in the area will begin at 9:30 a.m. Off-street parking is available in parking garages and lots surrounding the XL Center.

Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue

New Haven, CT 06511

www.stpatricksdayparade.org



Date: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. The Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the largest single-day spectator event in Connecticut and one of the oldest parades in the nation. Step off is at 1:30 p.m. from Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue. The 1.8-mile route continues to Church Street, where it marches past the reviewing stand, turns right onto Grove Street and finishes at Orange Street. The entire parade lasts approximately 3 hours. Street closures in the area begin at 11 a.m. Parking is available in lots and garages near the parade route. Visit the Park New Haven website for more information.

Greater Bridgeport St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Broad Street at South Frontage Road

Bridgeport, CT 06604

www.stpatricksdaybridgeport.com Date: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 12 p.m. The parade steps off at noon on Broad Street at South Frontage Road and travels along Broad to Fairfield Avenue. The route continues one block along Fairfield to Main Street and heads south on Main to return to South Frontage Road. Bridgeport City Council President Thomas McCarthy will serve as Grand Marshal. Parking is available in lots and parking garages along Lafayette Blvd.

Mystic Irish Parade

Mystic Arts Center

9 Water St.

Mystic, CT 06355

www.mysticirishparade.org Date: Sunday, March 19, 2017 The 14th annual Mystic Irish Parade steps off at 1 p.m. The parade forms at Mystic Seaport and marches downtown to the Mystic Arts Center. Hosted by the Mystic Irish Parade Foundation, the parade includes pipe bands, floats and more than 2,000 members of the community. It draws nearly 30,000 spectators to Mystic each year. Parking is available at the Mystic Museum of Art, 9 Water St. There is a fee for parking, debit or credit card only.