Governor Urges Federal Investment In Northeast Rail Corridor

NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 08: A commuter waits for an Amtrak train on February 8, 2011 in Newark, New Jersey. Amtrak, a government-owned corporation, has joined up with New Jersey's two U.S. senators to propose a new rail link to New York City under the Hudson River. The "Gateway Project", which was formally proposed on Monday, would include two tunnels under the Hudson River and increase the train traffic under the river from 62 trains per day to 92 and cost an estimated $13.5 billion. This plan is looked at as an alternative after New Jersey Governor Chris Christie killed another rail link plan last year after he deemed it too costly to New Jersey residents. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

