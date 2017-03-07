After Second Travel Order, UConn Still Tells Some Students Not To Travel Overseas

(CBS Connecticut) — UConn is advising international students not to travel outside of the US, because of the president’s revised executive order on immigration.
The school says international students, scholars, and their families might not be allowed back into the US.
A group of university employees and students reviewed the original order, and will look at President Donald Trump’s latest order, issued yesterday.
UConn says 87 people on campus are affected by the executive orders. That does not include employees and students at UConn Health. Most of them are grad students researchers, and scholars from Iran.
More than 3,300 international students are enrolled for this academic year.