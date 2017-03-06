This Morning With Ray Dunaway March 6, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, says the Bull Market is celebrating Eight on a High. As the bull market in US stocks gets set to celebrate its eighth birthday this week, it is stunning to consider how far we have come.

7:20- Mark Pazniokas, Capitol bureau chief for CT Mirror.org explains why Gov. Malloy is seeking the pivotal opinion of the Attorney General on the casino expansion in state… “To focus on young adults who are in prison is very cutting edge.”

7:50- Mike Zaleski, CEO of Riverfront Recapture, joins Ray in studio to discuss The Big ‘Mo. The University of Connecticut will be welcomed home to downtown Hartford this year at The Big Mo’ on Saturday, May 20 at the under-construction UConn Hartford campus between Front Street and Prospect Street. The Big Mo’ is Riverfront Recapture’s major annual fundraising event; it celebrates new and positive changes happening in Hartford and East Hartford.

8:50- John Elsesser, Town Manager of the Town of Coventry and Past President of COST also serves on CCM’s board, and talks crumbling foundations as well as the state budget, the $4.4 million increase due to state aid cuts and teacher pension cost shift, and the bad idea of mega regional health districts. Plus, there’s those new unfunded mandates such as Mental health claims for police/ fire/ ambulance personnel.

