Short Day In Hernandez Trial

March 6, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, double murder trial

BOSTON (AP) – The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been sent home early after the judge said he needed time to
consider a claim that Hernandez’s lawyers have new evidence that could help their client.

Attorney Ronald Sullivan told Judge Jeffrey Locke on Monday that a street sweeper who passed by the 2012 drive-by shooting scene saw a woman or someone with braids rising from the sunroof of a white SUV and holding what appeared to be a recording device.

Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner.

Prosecutor Patrick Haggan said the street sweeper did not mention a white SUV during his initial police interview.

Locke took a defense motion to dismiss under advisement.

