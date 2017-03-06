Man Rescued After Fall Into Norwalk River

March 6, 2017 6:52 PM
Filed Under: norwalk, rescue, river

(NORWALK,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  – A man walking his dog along the Norwalk River in Norwalk  slipped and fell  about 12 feet into the water Monday afternoon.A passerby heard the man’s  pleas for help and called 911.

Upon arrival emergency personnel  found the man  sitting on the riverbank being attended to by a  civilian.The man  had suffered a head injury.He was loaded  into a stokes basket which is used to remove people from confined spaces or slopes.

The dog was also  taken from the riverbank and turned over to a friend of the man.The man was talking to rescuers at the scene.

