Man Charged With “Keying” Cop Cars

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – Stamford police have arrested a 62-year-old man after they say an officer caught him “violently keying” two police cruisers right outside police headquarters.

The Stamford Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2n68RQS ) that Nicholas Tartell, of West Haven, was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and possession of a weapon in a vehicle.

Police say an officer saw a bent over Tartell scratching a squad car with a key at about 11 a.m.

Tartell reportedly yelled that he “hates the cops” when he attempted to flee.

He was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Police say a search of Tartell’s car yielded a large hunting knife and prescription medication.

Tartell also faces charges in Darien.

It could not immediately be determined if the suspect has a lawyer.

