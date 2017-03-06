Judge Asked To Prohibit Video Of Student’s Death

March 6, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: accidental death, Jeffny Pally

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The parents of a University of Connecticut student who died after being run over by a campus fire department vehicle are asking a judge to prohibit public release of a video of the accident.

Abraham and Shinymol (SHIN’-ee-mohl) Chemmarappally (chem-ar-OPP’-ah-lee) made the request last week, saying public release of the video possessed by UConn would cause the family emotional anguish.

A Hartford Superior Court judge has scheduled a hearing for next Monday.

Authorities say the West Hartford couple’s daughter, Jeffny Pally, fell asleep in front of the fire department Oct. 16 after drinking alcohol at an off-campus
party.

A department SUV accidentally ran over her while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

Six UConn students have been charged with alcohol-related offenses in connection with Pally’s death.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

