Former Principal Facing Additional Charges

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A former Wethersfield school principal accused of taking cell phone videos of children at a Hartford WalMart was arrested today on new charges.

State Police charged John Bean with four counts of risk of injury to a minor and four counts of voyeurism.

It was last September that Bean, the former principal at Highcrest Elementary School, was arrested at the Flatbush Avenue WalMart after store security noticed him on surveillance attempting to take pictures of female children.

He was initially charged by Hartford Police with breach of peace and interfering with police.

Members of Homeland Security Investigations then conducted a forensic examination of Bean’s cell phone.

State Police say there were four voyeuristic videos found on the device, after which investigators determined Bean allegedly took upskirt videos of four female children.

Bean turned himself in this morning.

He’s now being held on $175,000 bond pending arraignment in Hartford Superior Court.