Casino Foes Host Forum In East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – More than 100 people turned out Monday night at East Windsor High School, for a forum organized by opponents of plans for a third casino in Connecticut.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes have selected the vacant Showcase Cinemas along Interstate 91, as their preferred site.

Resident Brianna Stronk hopes to force the matter to a town-wide referendum.

“Just about every other town in the state would have got to have a referendum on whether or not a casino came to their town,” said Stronk. “I am disappointed in this town that I have to go through this procedure to get a referendum, but so be it.”

The tribes say a satellite casino is needed to preserve jobs and revenue, with MGM due to open a new casino next year in Springfield, Mass.

The matter is now in the hands of the General Assembly.