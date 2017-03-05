Dangerous Suspect Apprehended In Hartford

March 5, 2017 8:48 AM
hartford, suspect

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  A man being sought  on  several  existing arrest warrants in a number of jurisdictions  has been found  sleeping on a bench at Union Station in Hartford.

Daniel Duffy of East Hartford was found Sunday morning around 1:15 and   was taken to the Hartford Correctional center.

Among the crimes fr which Duffy was being sought, an attempted armed robbery in Bolton last week in which  one person was stabbed.He is also a suspect in numerous incidents in Hartford  and other towns in the area.

He is believed to have a crack addiction.

