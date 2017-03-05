Dangerous Suspect Apprehended In Hartford

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man being sought on several existing arrest warrants in a number of jurisdictions has been found sleeping on a bench at Union Station in Hartford.
Daniel Duffy of East Hartford was found Sunday morning around 1:15 and was taken to the Hartford Correctional center.
Among the crimes fr which Duffy was being sought, an attempted armed robbery in Bolton last week in which one person was stabbed.He is also a suspect in numerous incidents in Hartford and other towns in the area.
He is believed to have a crack addiction.